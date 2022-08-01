Gather (GTH) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Gather (GTH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $267,790.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,012.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004451 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00132552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032697 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Gather is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

