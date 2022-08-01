GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $29,103.77

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $29,103.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00255596 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002391 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

