Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GELYY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4868 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

