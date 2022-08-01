General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,934 shares of company stock worth $163,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter worth $129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Up 1.8 %

About General American Investors

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. General American Investors has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $46.75.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

