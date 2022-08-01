Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genus Stock Down 12.6 %
Genus stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Genus has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.
About Genus
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.