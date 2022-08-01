Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genus Stock Down 12.6 %

Genus stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Genus has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

