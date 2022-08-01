Gibson Energy (GEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$26.32 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,220,858.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.07.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.