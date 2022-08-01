Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

