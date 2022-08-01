Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

GLT stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Glatfelter Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is -22.86%.

GLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

