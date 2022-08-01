Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.75) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.63) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.99) to GBX 560 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.92) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 579.62 ($6.98).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 460.59 ($5.55). 25,808,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,160,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 464.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £60.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.76. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 302.55 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.61).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.