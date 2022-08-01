Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

