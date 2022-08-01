Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.53-9.75 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

