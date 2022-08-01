Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 124,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,954,985 shares.The stock last traded at $130.17 and had previously closed at $122.32.

The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

