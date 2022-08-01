Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up to $18.72

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.72, but opened at $19.29. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 2,709 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $706.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

