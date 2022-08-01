Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $50.28 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

