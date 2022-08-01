GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Declares GBX 7.70 Dividend

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GlobalData Trading Down 0.9 %
GlobalData stock opened at GBX 941 ($11.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76. GlobalData has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($10.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,670 ($20.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,054.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,197.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,705.00.
GlobalData Company Profile
