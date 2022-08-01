GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Declares GBX 7.70 Dividend

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GlobalData Trading Down 0.9 %

GlobalData stock opened at GBX 941 ($11.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76. GlobalData has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($10.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,670 ($20.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,054.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,197.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,705.00.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

