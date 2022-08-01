GNY Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $59,196.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,337.86 or 1.00006363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

