GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.01

Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

GO Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GO Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,741,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,277,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in GO Acquisition by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 725,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 387,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 4,365.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 126,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Company Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

