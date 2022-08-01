Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.