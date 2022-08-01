Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.75–$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
