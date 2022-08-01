Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $33.44. Golden Sun Education Group shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 83 shares traded.
Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance
About Golden Sun Education Group
Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.
