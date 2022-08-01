Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 421,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36.

