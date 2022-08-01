Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $245,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

