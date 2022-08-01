Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 803,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
