Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

