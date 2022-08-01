Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22, RTT News reports. Graham had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Graham updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GHM stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

