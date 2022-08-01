GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys 1,744 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SUN. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

Sunoco Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. 4,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Sunoco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

