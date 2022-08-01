GraniteShares Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,107.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.