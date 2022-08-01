GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 126,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,493. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.22. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

