GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. 8,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,518. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

