GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund comprises approximately 1.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

