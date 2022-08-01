GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $115.17. 79,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,746. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

