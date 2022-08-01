GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSE ALX traded up $5.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.00. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,864. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

