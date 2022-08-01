GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 839 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. 8,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

