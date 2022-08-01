GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 25.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $569,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.24. The company has a market cap of $309.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

