Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS Inc. ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Greenbrook TMS as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

About Greenbrook TMS

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.