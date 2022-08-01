GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in July

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the June 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

ICLTF stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching 1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,120. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of 1.09 and a 1-year high of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of 1.32.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GreenFirst Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.