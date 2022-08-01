Groupon (GRPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRPN stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Groupon has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,180,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 863,211 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,295 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 45.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

