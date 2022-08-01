Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at $2,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. 17,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,405. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.73%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

