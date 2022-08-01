Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average of $210.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $248.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

