Hakka.Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,816.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $718,735.16 and approximately $7,816.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 373,618,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

