Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $372,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

