Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 5.2%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 121,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,526,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

