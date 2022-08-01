Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $150,983.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00615729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

