Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $150,983.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00615729 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
