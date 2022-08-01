Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates “€193.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €193.00 ($196.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
ETR:MTX opened at €188.10 ($191.94) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a one year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.42.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
