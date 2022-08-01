Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $154,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.91 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.