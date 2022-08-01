Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $182,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $65.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.