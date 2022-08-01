Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.62 and a 200 day moving average of $242.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.