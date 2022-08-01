Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,514 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $74.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

