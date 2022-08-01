Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300,495 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.73 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.35%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.