Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

