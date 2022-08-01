Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 4.8 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.